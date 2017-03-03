Family donates organs of victims of southern OR house fire

Though a house fire earlier this week in the small southern Oregon town of Riddle claimed two more lives Thursday, the legacy of those victims will live on with others.

The family of Tabitha Howell and her son Andrew Hall-Young said they will donate the organs of the two to help others needing transplants.

Howell and Hall-Young died Thursday in Portland, one day after being transported for treatment following the house fire where four younger children died.

James Keith Howell, 39, is still in critical condition at the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

The families of the victims wanted to thank the hospital staff for their care and support, as well as the public outpouring for the family. Private funeral arrangements are being made.

A candlelight vigil took place in Riddle on Wednesday night and a GoFundMe account for the families has already surpassed its goal.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.