Root rot sends city-owned white oak tree crashing into Salem home

A city-owned white oak tree crashed into a home in Salem on Friday.

The tree toppled over on the 1200 block of 15th Street Northeast.

A spokesman for the city of Salem said the cause was root rot. The city's urban forester did not see any visible signs above ground that the tree was distressed or had other problems.

The city received a request to remove dead wood from the tree last year. That was done, but neighbors now say the city didn't do enough.

One women said her child was playing near the tree just moments before it came down and she believes someone could have been killed.

"I just moved my son from underneath the tree in the yard and brought him to the vehicle to put him in the car seat. It's my husband's birthday so I was taking him out to breakfast. As I was standing by the car I heard the cracking and watched the tree go down," the woman told FOX 12 on Friday.

City workers are following up and the risk department is working with the property owner. The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

