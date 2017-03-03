ICE officials say reward stickers found around Portland Mercado are fake

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents say a sticker found at a Latino food cart pod in Portland offering rewards for information about immigrants living in the country illegally is fake.

A Portland woman told FOX 12 she found the sticker Thursday, stuck on a lamp post in front of the Portland Mercado, a group of food carts and businesses primarily run by Latino immigrants.

The sticker in question reads that rewards will be paid for information leading to the arrest of immigrants without legal permission and features the ICE website address and a logo.

ICE officials say a similar sticker was found in Los Angeles last week, but they are fake. They say the website address is correct, but that the decal is wrong and they don’t post stickers like this.

Erick Caravantes works at the Mercado and says local immigrants are already on edge because of the new administration, adding that things like this aren’t helping.

“There are feelings. There are very sensitive people around here,” Carvantes said. “There are people who don’t want to come out. They are scared about it.”

ICE officials say that just like some recent false claims about random ICE checkpoints and sweeps, these stickers and other similar actions are dangerous and irresponsible.

