FBI searching for missing, possibly endangered 9-year-old girl from Portland

The FBI is asking for the public's help locating a missing and possibly endangered 9-year-old girl from Portland.

Police believe Kaitlyn Stofiel is with her custodial father, 44-year-old Thomas Clarence Stofiel.

Thomas Stofiel's truck was found in late February parked on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation about 1/2 mile down the Mount Wilson turnoff off of Highway 26 near Milepost 76.

The man and child have no known connection to the reservation, according to investigators. They were most recently living in Portland and Kaitlyn was being home-schooled.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week.

The FBI reports Thomas Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and has survival skills.

"At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe," according to an FBI statement.

She is described as a white girl, with long, dark hair and blue eyes. Thomas Stofiel is a white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information about their location is asked to call 911 and do not approach them.

Additional information can be provided to the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4281, the FBI in Bend at 541-389-1202 or the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171.

