Portland sex offender convicted of raping woman days after release from jail

A sex offender has been convicted of raping a woman just days after he was released from jail for failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert Shelby, 49, was convicted by a jury Friday on charges of rape, kidnapping, sex abuse, sodomy, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and fourth-degree assault.

Shelby was arrested in March 2016 by officers patrolling the New Columbia neighborhood who spotted him and realized there was a warrant for his arrest, according to court documents. Police said he was also carrying methamphetamine at the time.

Court documents show Shelby was convicted of second-degree sex abuse back in the 90s, but hadn’t registered as a sex offender since 2014.

Shelby pleaded guilty in March 2016 and was sentenced to 18 months probation and released from custody.

He was required to report to a probation office with 24 hours, but that didn't happen. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn't show up to drug court on March 24, 2016.

Four days later, court documents state Shelby beat and raped a woman he knew at a north Portland apartment while he was armed with a garden trowel.

The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect, who she knew as "Roberto," including the fact he was wearing a glittery belt. Officers showed the woman a photo of Shelby and she identified him as the attacker.

Police said they found Shelby in the same New Columbia neighborhood on March 30, 2016. Court documents state he was wearing the same glittery belt described by the victim.

Court records show Shelby has eight prior felony convictions, 10 misdemeanor convictions and 19 parole violations on his record.

Shelby was convicted on all but one charge he was facing Friday. He was acquitted on one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

