Manhunt continues for suspect in sexual assault and killing

The manhunt continues for a murder suspect who’s also wanted for multiple sexual assaults, and now prosecutors are considering charging him in a rape case from four years ago.

Police have been searching for Alex Ortiz since Monday, when they believe he killed a man and his dog in northeast Portland.

Police believe Ortiz sexually assaulted a woman at the Red Roof Inn off of Sandy Boulevard Monday morning, and then ran to a nearby apartment complex.

It’s not clear what happened next, but police think Ortiz killed 59-year-old Tony Herrera Villegas and his dog Max. The bodies of Villegas and the dog were found in Villegas’ apartment that afternoon.

Police say Ortiz is also wanted for a sexual assault in Hillsboro in mid-February, and they’re looking at a possible connection to a case in Milwaukie on Sunday, where a man broke into an apartment and sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Now a woman has come forward claiming that Ortiz raped her four years ago. On Friday, Hillsboro detectives confirmed they are investigating the allegations.

She didn’t want to go on-camera, but the woman told FOX 12 that Ortiz tied her up for several hours and raped her.

She said that at the time, she was too scared to come forward. In light of these recent crimes, though, she is now pursuing charges and says she wants the public’s help to get him off the streets.

The Hillsboro detective investigating these new rape allegations told FOX 12 that they are within the statute of limitations, and it is now up to the district attorney’s office whether or not to pursue charges.

Police ask anyone that sees Alex Ortiz or knows where he is to call 911 right away. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward that leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.