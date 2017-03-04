Woman says thieves emptied van of items ahead of Saturday Market opening

A van filled to the brim with home-made clothing and other goods ready to sell at the Saturday Market was broken into Thursday night and almost everything inside was taken.

Jerusha Costello, who lives in southeast Portland, said the thieves took two bins full of handmade clothing worth more than $10,000.

Costello’s family had loaded up their van for the Saturday Market, which re-opens again this weekend. She said this is her livelihood and hopes somehow that her clothes will make it home.

"One of our bins was filled with all of our kids clothes, and they’re all handmade like I said. We made each one individually so it took a lot of time a lot of work,” Costello told FOX 12. “I’m hoping that maybe putting it out there in the community on the news somebody may see our stolen items.”

Costello said this is the second time her car was broken into and that other folks have had their cars broken into as well. Police have not said if they've identified any possible suspects at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.