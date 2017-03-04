Timbers beat Minnesota 5-1 in season opener at Providence Park

Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi each scored twice and the Portland Timbers opened the season with a 5-1 victory over the expansion Minnesota United on Friday night.

The match was the first of the year for Major League Soccer, now in its 22nd season. The rest of the 22 teams will play this weekend.

Newcomer Lawrence Olum scored for the Timbers in the 14th minute. Valeri's first goal came on a header in the 47th before he added another on a penalty kick in the 82nd.

Adi, who led the Timbers last season with 16 goals, scored twice in extra time, and the sellout crowd chanted "Adi! Adi!"

With four wins and three draws, Portland has never dropped a home opener since it joined MLS in 2011.

Christian Ramirez scored in the 79th minute for Minnesota, which was making its MLS debut after playing the past six seasons in the North American Soccer League.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

