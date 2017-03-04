Blazers surprise Vancouver teens at Parks & Rec event - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers surprise Vancouver teens at Parks & Rec event

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

It was a night full of surprises for more than 300 local kids, thanks to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Vancouver Parks Foundation hosted Teen Late Night Friday, but little did those teens know they'd have NBA players on their court.

The Blazers did a surprise takeover of the gym at the Firstenburg Community Center, and the teens went wild as soon as they realized what was going on.

The teens got food, Blazers merchandise and prizes, and they were also able to have a Q-and-A session with the team.

The Teen Late Night program is a free service for middle and high school students every Friday where the teens can hang out, play ping pong, pool, video games or basketball. For more on the program, head to CityOfVancouver.US.

