New Blazer Shabazz Napier makes surprise stop at Ronald McDonald House

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Shabazz Napier made a surprise visit Friday to the Portland Ronald McDonald House.

Napier joined the families of critically ill children staying at the house for a dinner and a meet and greet.

The organizers say the idea was to treat the families staying there to a special evening.

Napier, who is new to the city and the team, said the Ronald McDonald House is an amazing place for families going through tough times.

”What they do for families who are going through troubled times, it's amazing,” he said “The people are here to uplift you when you have your hardest times. You can’t make it out of anything without someone to put you up.”

Napier, who is still new to Portland, said he is excited to be in Rip City and that the organization makes him feel like he's been here for years.

