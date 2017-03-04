Police arrest suspect in killing, sexual assault

Police in Hillsboro arrested a suspect Friday night that investigators said sexually assaulted a woman Monday before heading to an apartment next door and killing a man and his dog.

Detectives with the Hillsboro Police Department, working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau, served a warrant at a southeast Hillsboro residence at 9:45 p.m. where they found Alex Ortiz.

Ortiz, 33, is wanted in a series of crimes, including the sexual assault of a woman at the Red Roof Inn on Sandy Boulevard Monday morning.

Police believe Ortiz then went to a nearby apartment complex where they say he killed 59-year-old Tony Herrera Villegas and his dog Max.

Investigators also were searching for Ortiz in connection with a mid-February sexual assault in Hillsboro and are looking to see if he could be connected to the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl in Milwaukie last weekend.

Earlier Friday, a woman came forward to police saying she too had been a victim of Ortiz in an incident four years ago.

Ortiz was arrested without incident, and PPB detectives took him to the Multnomah County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.