Smoke alarm helps two people, dog escape apartment fire

The Clackamas Fire District says working smoke alarms helped two people escape an apartment fire in Milwaukie.

Clackamas firefighters responded to the fire on 3430 Southeast Harrison Street at 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in the bedroom of the second story apartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and the fire was contained to the bedroom.

One person living in the apartment said he was downstairs watching television while the other was asleep in the bedroom upstairs when the smoke detector sounded. They both escaped unharmed along with their dog.

Clackamas Fire Inspectors are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Clackamas Fire District said this is a great example of smoke alarms making a difference in a home. Firefighters said lives were saved and property damage was kept to a minimum due to early detection.

