Police: Washington man killed in crash on Hwy. 101

A man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police.

Police responded to the crash just after 7:35 p.m. Friday night.

After an investigation, police said a blue 1999 BMW M3, driven by Larry Carner, 54, of Forks, Washington, was going south on the highway when he crossed into the oncoming lane and into the path of a gray 2002 Thomas Bus that had been converted into a motorhome.

OSP said the front of the bus hit the right side of the BMW, and both vehicles went off the roadway and over an embankment.

Carner died at the scene, according to OSP.

The bus was driven by Michael Gilmore, 27, of Estacada. Passengers included Jody Wood, 27, and two children ages three and four. Oregon State Police said they were all uninjured.

