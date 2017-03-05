SE Portland family search for hit-and-run driver

One week after his wife was hit and left lying in the street, a Southeast Portland man is hopeful the person who did it will come forward or be turned in.

“There is definitely some accountability that needs to happen for this,” Jason Castro said.

Castro told KPTV his wife Andrea Saffaie-Castro parked on SE Division near 50th around 9:00 Saturday night. He says she had returned to the area to get something she had left at a restaurant earlier in the day.

Castro says she had stepped in front of her car when a white pickup with a red trailer hit her. He says the truck kept going and turned right down 50th ave.

“It was a major accident for her she received multiple pelvis fractures a lot of nicks and scrapes,” Castro said.

He adds she was concussed and is having some memory issues.

Castro says at the time of the crash the couple's son was with Saffaie-Castro. He says the boy had gone back to the car to grab something when she was hit.

"In the time he went back to the car to retrieve it and came back around this way she had already been struck and was lying in the street right here,” Castro said. “I don’t know if they know they hit anybody but I think that somebody knows. It would be impossible to not recognize that you had struck somebody.”

Castro says Andrea may come home in the next day or two. He says police are reviewing security camera footage from several nearby businesses to see if any clues are there.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police.

