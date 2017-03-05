Police: Woman hit, killed by car in Gresham

A woman was hit and killed by a car in Gresham, according to police.

Gresham Police said the crash happened on Southeast Division and 190th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 33-year-old woman died in the crash. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver was not impaired, and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The victim's name will not be released until her family is notified.

