Missing Gresham man found safe

UPDATE: Michael Hernandez, the missing Gresham man, has been located just before noon Sunday and is receiving the care he needs.

Police are asking for help finding a missing Gresham man.

Michael Hernandez, 53, was last seen at a group home on the 900 block of Northeast 165th Avenue at around noon Saturday afternoon.

No one has heard from him since, and providers do not think he has any friends in the area.

Police say Hernandez has mental health issues and needs his medication.

Hernandez is about 6' tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray coat, and tennis shoes.

If you have seen him or have any information, call Gresham Police.

