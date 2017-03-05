Annual "King of the Heat" contest at Salvador Molly's

A few brave souls competed to be king or queen of heat!

Salvador Molly's held its annual "King of the Heat" competition on Saturday. Contestants had to eat as many habanero chile and cheese fritters as they could.

Larry Ferguson was crowned the King of Heat for the second time. He ate 22 fritters to beat the competition this year.

Ferguson said it took him five years to summon up the courage to compete again after he won last time.

The "King of Heat" competition helps raise money for Oregon Energy Fund.

