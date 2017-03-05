Demonstrators gather for, against President Trump

Demonstrators gathered for two marches in the streets of Lake Oswego Saturday afternoon, police said.

"Love trumps hate, love trumps hate," yelled one protester to another.

Hundreds of marchers gathered holding signs in support of President Trump.

"We're supporting Trump. marching for what we believe in," Ryan Williams said.

On the other side of the street, met by the complete opposite side of anti-Trump chants and protesters.

"Lake Oswego is a welcoming town, we stand for love,we don't stand for a fascist regime, so when they march through town they will see where Lake Oswego stands, and it's not for Trump," Jacob Bureros explains.

"We're here as peaceful non-violent, to celebrate a different vision for our country," states Emma Lugo.

Police say one person was injured during the protest and three others were arrested for charges including disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest.

"They're not even just protesting, they're rioting. They're not even standing up for what they believe in they're just causing damage," Ryan Williams said.

"The other side talks about tolerance, but they're only tolerant with the people who agree with them, but we're not here to fight them we're here to embrace them in terms of being Americans. We're all Americans here, we need to stand in unity to support our President Donald Trump," Mark Callahan said.

In the end, both sides were heard loud and clear Saturday. Lake Oswego police said the event went very well and that they hoped for the best, but planned for the worst.

