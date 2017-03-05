Funeral held for 65-year veteran volunteer firefighter

A local community gathered this weekend to say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter who served for decades.

Battalion Chief Delbert Fredricks died nearly a week ago at the age of 87. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the City of Dallas Fire & EMS Department for 65 years.

Fredricks continued to volunteer with the department up until his death.

A funeral service was held Saturday at the Dallas fire station.

