Deputies: No one hurt when car crashes into Washington County home

Deputies say no one was injured when a car crashed into a home in Washington County.

The incident occurred Sunday in the Bethany area of Beaverton.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows the car inside the home after it crashed into the side of the garage.

The driver was cited for careless driving.

The cause of the crash is not known.

