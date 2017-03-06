Highway 26 closed near Gresham due to crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Highway 26 has been closed near Gresham due to a crash. 

The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road. Multnomah County deputies say two cars were involved in the crash and each had one person inside. 

One of the occupants was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on the condition of the other driver.

Investigators from the Multnomah County Vehicular Crimes Team are on scene. Highway 26 at Southeast Stone Road is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours while they conduct their investigation. 

