Snow closes schools in Salem, dusts Portland metro area

Winter is not over yet.

A few locals living in the Salem and Portland areas awoke to a dusting of snow Monday morning.

Snow was reported in multiple higher areas including the West Hills, Lake Oswego and the Mt. Scott neighborhood.

Snow fell the heaviest in the Salem area and Salem-Keizer School District officials were forced to close all schools due to the weather.

Weather expert Andy Carson said snow showers were expected to continue throughout the morning, but it did not have a large effect on the morning commute in Portland. Most drivers only saw wet roads.

Some drivers in various parts of Washington County experienced minor spinouts and fender benders due to snow on the roads.

Slick @washcoroads keep deputies busy countywide. Please slow down or wait until roads improve. #pdxtraffic BR pic.twitter.com/1tEgHuXmQ1 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) March 6, 2017

Traffic experts and deputies say drivers should use caution while driving on snowy roads.

If you like snow & wind come visit us at our Sylvan live shot!! ????Otherwise, stay in bed & be thankful you're not a reporter ??#pdxsnow pic.twitter.com/jBzVhQ1fYP — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 6, 2017

Temperatures are expected to warm up later in the day as snow turns to rain.

Other closed districts include Vernonia, Colton, Molalla River, Oregon Trail Dallas and Falls City school districts.

Several school districts in the area are on 2-hour delays including Battle Ground, Banks, Forest Grove, Estacada, Cascade, Jefferson, Silver Falls and Newberg school districts.

Still, after several rounds of snowy weather this season, some locals are making the best of the snow.

