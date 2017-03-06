Woman killed in crash along Highway 26 near Gresham

One woman was killed in a crash along Highway 26 near Gresham that closed the highway for nearly four hours Sunday night.

Multnomah County deputies were called to the crash scene at Highway 26 and Southeast Stone Road around 8:45 p.m.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Alexis Graham of Boring was in a 2000 Honda Accord attempting to make a left turn onto Stone Road.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner, driven by 25-year-old David McGaw of Portland, was heading west when Graham turned in front of the Toyota, according to deputies.

Graham died at the scene despite efforts by medical personnel. McGaw was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Deputies said speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Highway 26 was closed for four hours while officials investigated. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.