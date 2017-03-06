On the Go with Joe at Envi Adventures

Joe V. was in Troutdale flying high with the folks at Envi Adventures.

Envi Adventures will be offering scenic flight tours of the Columbia River Gorge beginning this spring.

Tours are done in a Cessna 182 airplane that can carry four people, including the pilot, and will be offered at prices ranging from $99 to $265 per flight.

Learn more at EnviAdventures.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.