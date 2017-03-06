‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ director Travis Knight said to direct 'Transformers' spinoff

Fresh off a couple of Oscar nods for his latest movie “Kubo and the Two Strings,” director and Laika CEO Travis Knight has a big project coming up in the near future.

Sources say the Portland local just scored his first directing role for a live-action film. He is set to head the newest spinoff in the “Transformers” franchise called “Bumblebee.”

The film will be directed by Knight and produced by Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg.

“Bumblebee” will be released in 2018.

