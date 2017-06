Music producer and singer-songwriter Timbaland has been behind many hit songs like “Apologize” with One Republic and “SexyBack with Justin Timberlake.

MORE got to speak with the star to talk about his new show “The Pop Game.” In the show, Timbaland works with five talented young artists who are hoping to make it big in the music industry.

You can catch “The Pop Game” on Tuesday nights on Lifetime.

