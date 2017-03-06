MORE get’s inside look at Portland’s Broth Bar

Bone broth is the hottest dietary trend right now. Celebrities are praising the soupy superfood for its nutritional benefits. But the big question is, how does bone broth actually taste?

MORE sent our newest reporter, Molly Riehl, down to the Broth Bar in Northeast Portland to find out.

The city’s first bone broth bar and cafe, Broth Bar offers more familiar broths like chicken and grass-fed beef as well as others you may not have had like pork, lamb and alpaca.

Customers can add proteins, condiments and other items such as kelp noodles or medicinal mushroom powder.

The Broth Bar is located at 115 Northeast 6th Avenue. For more information, head to BrothBarSFT.com.

