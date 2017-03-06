Deputies searching for missing Myrtle Creek couple

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a Myrtle Creek couple whose family reported them missing.

Clyde and Peggy Snyder were last seen by their family leaving for a drive around 11 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say there has been no contact with either person since they left and that the family members did not have any specific ideas of what route the couple was planning to take on the drive.

Family members told deputies they were concerned since both individuals require medication for known medical conditions.

Clyde Snyder, 53, is described as a white man standing around 6 feet tall and weighing 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow and black raincoat and blue jeans when last seen.

Peggy Snyder, 54, is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and black jeans.

The couple was traveling in a maroon 1997 Subaru Legacy station wagon with Oregon license plate YYM042.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the location of either Clyde or Peggy Snyder to please call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 17-0976.

