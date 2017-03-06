Police: Murder suspect arrested in death of 78-year-old woman in Washougal

A 27-year-old man was arrested on the charge of murder in connection with the death of a 78-year-old woman in Washougal.

Emergency crews responded to a welfare check on the 3300 block of H Street at 6 a.m. Monday.

A 78-year-old old woman was found in the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives initially described her death as suspicious in nature.

Investigators said Benjamin W. Walker, 27, contacted officers at the Washougal Police Department and provided information that led to the welfare check.

Detectives interviewed Walker at the scene and developed probable cause to arrest him on the charge of first-degree murder. Walker was booked into the Clark County Jail.

No further details were released by investigators Monday, including a possible motive or the connection between the suspect and victim.

Neighbors say they never thought Walker would be capable of murder.

"He's real quiet, real respectful. That's why we didn't think he was the one who did it," said Bill Fleger.

Fleger says this is the second time in two years Walker and his family moved into the home with an elderly woman.

While many say Walker and the victim are related, police have not revealed their relationship.

"The relatives moved in with them about two months ago because their rent was like double. The grandson slept in the garage," said Fleger.

Police said other people were inside the home at the time, but they were not aware of what happened until officers arrived at the scene.

"We don't know what's going to happen now, who's going to take the house or do what with it," said Fleger.

With so many unanswered questions, neighbors are hoping they'll find some peace in knowing the truth behind her death.

There are no additional known victims and police said there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the community in connection with this case.

The woman's identity had not been confirmed by the medical examiner's office Monday afternoon.

