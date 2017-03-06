Lawmakers react to Trump executive order: 'The new ban makes our country less safe'

Oregon lawmakers condemned President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration Monday.

Trump signed a revised version of his controversial travel ban Monday that leaves Iraq off the list, but still affects people from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

Oregon senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden issued statements Monday morning in response to the president's new executive order.

"Just like the old ban, the new ban makes our country less safe. Giving ISIS propaganda while 'solving' a problem that the Department of Homeland Security itself says doesn't exist is, to put it diplomatically, unwise," Merkley said.

"Today's order is little more than a warmed-over rehash of the original. It remains a barely disguised religious ban that will do absolutely nothing to protect our country. If there was any doubt this was about satisfying a far-right wing fantasy, not security, the month-long delay in reissuing the ban is concrete proof," according to Wyden.

Rep. Peter DeFazio said Monday he would "continue to stand in opposition to this dangerous travel ban."

"Although the Trump Administration has presented this latest iteration of their irresponsible and unconstitutional executive order as something new, it remains the same as before: discriminatory, unfair, and in complete opposition to the ideals our nation was founded upon. Instead of protecting our nation from terrorist attacks, this ban will provoke our enemies while doing nothing to stop any threat against our nation. The worst terrorist attacks on our nation's soil, including the September 11, 2001 attacks, were carried out by radicals from countries excluded from this ban. None of the procedures put into place by this executive order would have prevented any of these attacks," according to a statement from DeFazio.

Portland State University also released a statement Monday, with administrators saying they remain "concerned" about the travel restrictions.

"While the new executive order does not impact our current students who have visas, the restrictions could interfere with the ability of qualified students who seek to enter the United States from those nations and apply to study at PSU. This executive order sends a negative message to prospective students and diminishes our ability to attract qualified international students," according to the PSU statement.

