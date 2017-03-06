Police: Man tackles Corvallis bike thief; suspect said he was going to return the bike later

A man tackled a bike thief who admitted to officers that he took the bicycle, but said he planned to return it later, according to police.

Police responded to the 600 block of Northwest 18th Street at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a fight.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect, 24-year-old Christian Colaci of Corvallis, being held down by a man who lives in the area.

Police said the man saw Colaci stealing a bike from his attached garage, which was open at the time.

The man chased Colaci and tackled him to the ground.

Police said Colaci told officers he stole the bike, but he planned to return it later.

Officers said Colaci was in possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Colaci was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

His bail was set at $112,500.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.