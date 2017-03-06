Police looking for more victims of baby store public indecency suspect

Portland police arrested a man in February accused of public indecency and now believe there may be more incidents involving the suspect.

On Feb. 26, officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct were called to the Baby Goods baby store near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Division Street on reports of a man following a woman around the store and touching himself.

While the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, they were able to arrest him when he came back to the store the next day.

Police say surveillance video from the store corroborated the victim’s report that 23-year-old William James Wimberly Jr. was following her, as well as touching himself while walking through the aisles of the store.

Wimberly was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces felony charges of public indecency. Wimberly was arrested on similar charges in November 2015.

Detectives believe there may be more incidents of Wimberly’s behavior, and ask anyone with information on these possible unreported activities to contact Detective Cory Stenzel at 503-823-0453 or by email at cory.stenzel@portlandoregon.gov.

