Police locate missing 67-year-old Canby man

Police said they have located a missing 67-year-old Canby man, after asking for the public's help tracking him down.

Police put out an alert regarding Terry Brenneke on Monday morning.

Officers said he walked away from his home at 9:30 a.m. Monday and they were concerned due to his dementia and a seizure disorder.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue assisted the Canby Police Department in the search efforts.

By 3:40 p.m., police said Brenneke had been located. No further details were released.

Brenneke was previously reported missing in July 2016 and was later found and rescued in thick blackberry bushes in Clackamas.

