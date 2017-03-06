Oregon town's pot shops seeing influx of Idaho customers - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon town's pot shops seeing influx of Idaho customers

By The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, OR (AP) -

Idaho residents are helping to boost the economy of a small Oregon town by purchasing marijuana from the town's two dispensaries, which lie along the border between the two states.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Huntington, Oregon, has 435 residents, but the city's pot shops can serve up to 600 customers on a busy day, with most coming from out of town.

A good chunk of the businesses' customers come from Idaho's Treasure Valley, which has a population of more than 600,000. Officials say Idaho residents are taking advantage of the short trip across the Snake River into Oregon, which legalized the recreational use of pot in 2014.

Huntington expects to receive $100,000 in taxes from just one of its pot shops this year, which is half the city's annual $200,000 budget.

