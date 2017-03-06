Police searching for missing 78-year-old Gresham man in need of medication

Nolan Scoggins and a gold Buick Century, similar to the car he was driving. (Images released by Gresham Police Department)

Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 78-year-old man in need of medication.

Nolan Scoggins was last seen leaving his home near Northeast 201st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said he was heading to the Estacada Ranger Station, but the office is not open on weekends.

He has not been seen since leaving his home and did not take his cell phone with him.

Scoggins is considered medically endangered by police because he needs daily medication and he didn't take his medicine with him.

He left his home in a gold 1998 Buick Century with Oregon plates 678HVE.

Scoggins is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with short gray and brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid button-up shirt with red suspenders, a thicker red and black flannel over the top of his shirt and a brown cowboy hat.

Scoggins does not wear glasses and has no facial hair.

His DMV photo was released Monday, along with a photo of a Buick Century.

Anyone with information about Scoggins' location is asked to call Gresham police dispatch at 503-823-3333.

