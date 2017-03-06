Fire marshal confirms space heater likely caused deadly Douglas County fire

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that a space heater likely caused the fire in Douglas County that killed five children and one adult.

The deadly fire occurred early in the morning last Wednesday on the 700 block of East Third Avenue in Riddle.

Four children between the ages of 4 years old to 13 years old were pronounced dead at the scene. Tabitha Howell, 38, and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young later died at the hospital.

Deputies said Monday that 39-year-old James Howell remained at a Portland hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters last week said the family's fireplace insert blower went out and they were using a portable heater until repairs could be completed.

The Riddle Fire Protection District reported that the space heater was the cause of the fire.

After completing an investigation, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office reported Monday that the fire was accidental and the space heater was the probable ignition source, with the heater too close to combustible material.

Last week, a spokesperson for the family said they ask "that anyone who wants to show their love and support, please take this moment to test their smoke detectors and be sure they are working properly."

A GoFundMe account for the family had raised more than $44,000 by Monday.

