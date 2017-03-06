Oregon Ducks junior Dillon Brooks named Pac-12 basketball player of the year

Oregon Ducks junior Dillon Brooks has been named Pac-12 basketball player of the year.

The vote of conference coaches was announced Monday.

Brooks was also named a first-team All-American by USA Today.

Brooks led the regular season conference co-champion Ducks with 16 points per game.

Oregon went 25-2 after Brooks' season debut against Georgetown, including an undefeated mark at home that extended the NCAA-best active home win streak to 42 games.

He is the fifth conference player of the year in University of Oregon history and the second in three years.

Brooks was also awarded second-team All-American status by The Sporting News on Monday, and third-team honors from NBC Sports.

The Ducks had another reason to celebrate Monday, as junior Jordan Bell was named Pac-12 defensive player of the year by conference coaches. He is the first Ducks basketball player to earn that award.

The Ducks enter the Pac-12 Tournament as the top seed, taking on either Stanford or Arizona State in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday.

