Trail Blazers game postponed due to condensation on court in Minnesota

The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves had their game postponed Monday due to condensation on the court in Minnesota.

The teams announced the postponement at around 5 p.m.

The Timberwolves reported that humidity was causing condensation on the floor, mostly on the walkways around the court.

Jason Quick of Comcast SportsNet Northwest reported that Blazers players had quit warming up by 4 p.m. due to the conditions on the court, with point guard Damian Lillard stating the game should not be played.

A date to make up the game has not yet been announced.

