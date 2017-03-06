Spirit Mountain caps eight-month remodel with celebration

Gaming fans in the Pacific Northwest have a new place to play in a place that is very familiar.

The Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde recently completed an eight-month renovation project that updated more than 80,000 square feet of the facility.

One of the biggest changes comes from converting the casino’s Peak gaming floor into a smoke-free area, making it the largest non-smoking gaming space in the state.

In addition to updates in the gaming area, there were updates in the north entrance, a new bar and VIP lounge and a new grand entrance for The Summit Lounge and Legends Restaurant.

For more on the changes made at the casino, visit SpiritMountain.com.

