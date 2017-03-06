New Trump executive order on immigration cites Portland terrorism case

The new version of President Trump’s immigration ban specifically mentions a Portland terrorism case as an example of why it’s necessary. But one local expert thinks it’s actually proof the ban won’t stop terrorism here.

It was the headline that rocked Portland to its core - 19-year-old Mohamed Mohamud arrested for trying to set off a car bomb at the 2010 Christmas tree lighting in Pioneer Courthouse Square. The teen unknowingly worked with undercover agents to execute the plan, he’s now in prison and mentioned in trump’s order:

"...a native of Somalia who had been brought to the United States as a child refugee and later became a naturalized United States citizen was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction as part of a plot to detonate a bomb at a crowded Christmas-tree-lighting ceremony in Portland, Oregon.”

President Trump is right. Mohamud was born in Somalia - one of six countries listed on the travel ban. But his family came to the U.S when he was a toddler and he grew up in Oregon.

Lewis and Clark Professor and terrorism law expert Tung Yin believes Mohamud’s case actually works against Trump.

“So I think what Mohamud represents, if anything, is homegrown terrorism," said Yin.

In fact, Yin feels Mohamud’s case is a prime example of future terrorists being radicalized on the homefront. If Mohamud had been born in the United States, Yin doesn’t think it would’ve made any difference.

“Psychologically and culturally and so on, you have to wonder if there’s any real difference between being born here and raised as an American, versus coming here at a very young age and being raised as an American,” said Yin. “Even if you take it as an anecdote, it doesn’t really seem to support - as a basis for banning refugees.”

Mohamud was found guilty of trying to use a weapon of mass destruction. He’s now serving 30 years in prison.

