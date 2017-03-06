Murder suspect accused of killing man, dog and sexually assaulting women faces judge

The man charged with the aggravated murder of a northeast Portland man made his first appearance in court Monday morning.

Alex Ortiz was arrested late Friday in Hillsboro, after a manhunt that lasted five days.

Investigators believe Ortiz raped a woman at the Red Roof Inn on Northeast 82nd near Sandy Boulevard on Feb. 27, then ran into a neighboring apartment complex to escape police.

The details of what happened next remain unclear, but police said that’s where Ortiz murdered Tony Herrera Villegas and his dog, Max, inside their apartment.

He’s charged with aggravated murder, first-degree rape and first-degree aggravated animal abuse.

Investigators believe Ortiz also sexually assaulted a woman in Hillsboro in early February, but he hasn’t yet been officially charged in that case.

In court Monday morning, Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him. He’s being held without bail and investigators said they expect more charges to be filed against him after a Multnomah County grand jury.

“I would just like the court to know that he committed a horrific crime. He took a great father from two wonderful kids and a wonderful family. He was the most loving father,” Herrera Villegas’ sister told the judge Monday. “I just hope that when this is done the court locks him away for life and he gets his just desserts in prison.”

Court records show that when Ortiz was booked into jail, he refused to answer questions from court staff, who wrote: “defendant declined interview and walked away laughing prior to signing. [Defendant] also was laughing when I read him the charges.”

“As the youngest of a huge family, he was very much loved. We are extremely upset, we miss him,” added Herrera Villegas’ niece. “We ask the court that my uncle gets his day and this monster gets put away for life.”

Villegas's family has started a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.