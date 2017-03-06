Lincoln HS crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess - KPTV - FOX 12

Lincoln HS crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

Posted: Updated:
Anna Smiley (KPTV) Anna Smiley (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The first princess has been named to the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

On Monday, Lincoln High School crowned 18-year-old Anna Smiley.

Smiley is a senior at Lincoln. She has participated in track, varsity rowing at the Rose City Rowing Club, was on the PIL-wide rugby team, and created Lincoln's very first yodeling club.

After graduating high school, Smiley plans on going to medical school in the Navy to become a trauma surgeon. 

Her favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.