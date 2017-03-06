Lincoln HS crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

The first princess has been named to the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

On Monday, Lincoln High School crowned 18-year-old Anna Smiley.

Smiley is a senior at Lincoln. She has participated in track, varsity rowing at the Rose City Rowing Club, was on the PIL-wide rugby team, and created Lincoln's very first yodeling club.

After graduating high school, Smiley plans on going to medical school in the Navy to become a trauma surgeon.

Her favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

