Protesters gathered in SW Portland to rally against ICE

Day laborers and community leaders rallied outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Monday.

The group gathered to protest what they say is the "ICE campaign of terror" in Oregon.

The group says since President Trump took office, ICE agents have been terrorizing the immigrant community at courthouse, neighborhoods and workplaces.

FOX 12 spoke with one girl from Woodburn whose father has been held by ICE agents since mid-February. She says she just hopes her father can come home soon.

"My father supports a whole family. He has three kids who are U.S. citizens and we're just scared if he gets deported," said Michelle Loeza. "He supports us, he's always there for us, he's a hard worker, a great father. We miss seeing him every day at home, coming home saying 'hi, how are you guys doing, how was your guys day."

In previous interviews, the family of Saul Loeza told FOX 12 he was an undocumented immigrant for nearly 30 years.

