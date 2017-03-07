Deputies: Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment at Vancouver ho - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man arrested for unlawful imprisonment at Vancouver hospital

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies arrested a 37-year-old man for unlawful imprisonment Monday night.

Deputies responded to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital at 8:15 p.m. on the report of a possible attempted kidnapping.

Clark County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed Clayton G. Closser grabbed and held a juvenile when they entered the emergency room area. Closser let the juvenile go a short time later.

Deputies arrested Closser for unlawful imprisonment. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.

