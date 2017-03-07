Family of 6 escapes 2-alarm house fire in Ridgefield

Six people, including a baby, were able to make it out of a two-alarm house fire that sparked late Monday night.

Clark County dispatch officials said the firefighters were called to the scene at 22319 Northwest 11th Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Clark County Fire and Rescue said the house was fully engulfed in flames. Two adults, three children and an infant were able to escape unharmed before firefighters arrived.

Crews were forced to haul water from three miles away via a tanker truck due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Firefighters said it was a defensive firefight. Crews remained outside the home due to the intensity of the fire inside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire Monday night and firefighters left the scene. The FOX 12 news crew arrived early Tuesday morning to find the fire had rekindled and notified dispatchers.

Crews arrived and put out the fire a second time.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The house, built in the 1920s, is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

