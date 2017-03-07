Sherwood woman dies in crash in Washington County - KPTV - FOX 12

Sherwood woman dies in crash in Washington County

Posted: Updated: Mar 07, 2017 08:47 AM
Courtesy: WCSO Courtesy: WCSO
Courtesy: WCSO Courtesy: WCSO
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) -

One woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash in Washington County late Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Southwest Roy Rodgers Road just north of Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road around 10:24 p.m.

According to deputies, 62-year-old Marlene Macewan of Sherwood was headed south on Roy Rodgers when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming van driven by a 51-year-old man.

Macewan died as a result of the crash. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. It does not appear alcohol was involved.

The driver of the van was not cited and charges are not likely, according to deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.