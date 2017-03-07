Sherwood woman dies in crash in Washington County

One woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash in Washington County late Monday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Southwest Roy Rodgers Road just north of Southwest Scholls Sherwood Road around 10:24 p.m.

According to deputies, 62-year-old Marlene Macewan of Sherwood was headed south on Roy Rodgers when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming van driven by a 51-year-old man.

Macewan died as a result of the crash. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. It does not appear alcohol was involved.

The driver of the van was not cited and charges are not likely, according to deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.