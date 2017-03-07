Lake Oswego students stage walkout over racist graffiti

After two cases of racist acts on campus, students at Lake Oswego High School made a statement of solidarity Tuesday morning with a silent walkout.

The first reported incident happened in November when staff discovered anti-Semitic posts on a student-run Facebook page, along with a picture posted in the cafeteria.

Then last week, a student took pictures of racist speech written on a bathroom wall.

School officials said they were concerned that a large number of students were aware of both incidents and did not challenge or immediately report them.

During classes Tuesday morning, students filed out of the main campus and gathered onto the football field.

Many of those in attendance said the walk-out represents more than just a simple act of solidarity.

“Yes this walkout is to show solidarity over a racial issue, and at the same time, it is more than that,” student Shannon Kehoe said. “Every single student at our school is a human being with the same emotions and thoughts as anyone else."

Many students wore black to show solidarity, and black ribbons and safety pins were passed out as well. Students went back to the main campus following the walkout without incident.

Currently, no one has been found responsible for the graffiti. School administrators and Lake Oswego police are still investigating.

