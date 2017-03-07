On the Go with Joe at the Clark County Historical Museum - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Clark County Historical Museum

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. learned all about southwest Washington history at the spruced-up Clark County Historical Museum. One fun fact he learned was Clark County used to be a the prune capital of the world.

The Clark County Historical Society celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and the museum is back open after a five-month remodel. 

Learn more about the museum on its website.

