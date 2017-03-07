Crews locate missing Gresham man’s body - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews locate missing Gresham man’s body

Posted: Updated:
Nolan Scoggins and a gold Buick Century, similar to the car he was driving. (Images released by Gresham Police Department) Nolan Scoggins and a gold Buick Century, similar to the car he was driving. (Images released by Gresham Police Department)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Investigators with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the body of a Gresham man reported missing Monday.

The family of 78-year-old Nolan Scoggins said the man left his home Sunday morning for a routine trip to the Estacada area, and they waited until 10 a.m. the next day to report that he had not returned home.

The sheriff’s office and search and rescue volunteers began organized searches around Estacada Monday, searching roads and parking areas for Scoggins and his car.

Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, crews found Scoggins' car on a forest service road outside the Ripplebrook area, approximately 25 miles southeast of Estacada, and a short time later Scoggins' body was found, approximately two miles from the vehicle.

Investigators note that the terrain where body and vehicle were found had about two feet of snow on the ground.

Scoggins' family has been notified and is requesting privacy at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.