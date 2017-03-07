Crews locate missing Gresham man’s body

Nolan Scoggins and a gold Buick Century, similar to the car he was driving. (Images released by Gresham Police Department)

Investigators with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the body of a Gresham man reported missing Monday.

The family of 78-year-old Nolan Scoggins said the man left his home Sunday morning for a routine trip to the Estacada area, and they waited until 10 a.m. the next day to report that he had not returned home.

The sheriff’s office and search and rescue volunteers began organized searches around Estacada Monday, searching roads and parking areas for Scoggins and his car.

Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, crews found Scoggins' car on a forest service road outside the Ripplebrook area, approximately 25 miles southeast of Estacada, and a short time later Scoggins' body was found, approximately two miles from the vehicle.

We have located Mr. Scoggins' veh. Search underway past Ripplebrook for Mr. Scoggins. SAR is onscene leading search. Weather is an issue. pic.twitter.com/aaA798ORrq — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) March 7, 2017

Ray and K9 Leroy working early this morning on a search in Clackamas County. pic.twitter.com/FZcXn9UKEG — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) March 7, 2017

UPDATE: Missing elderly male found deceasedhttps://t.co/DnGC9nfLTk — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) March 7, 2017

Investigators note that the terrain where body and vehicle were found had about two feet of snow on the ground.

Scoggins' family has been notified and is requesting privacy at this time.

