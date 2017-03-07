Firefighters rescue 9 puppies from structure fire in Jackson Cou - KPTV - FOX 12

Firefighters rescue 9 puppies from structure fire in Jackson County

Courtesy: Jackson County Fire District 3 Courtesy: Jackson County Fire District 3
Nine small puppies and their mother are safe from danger after firefighters rescued them from a structure fire in Jackson County.

Jackson County Fire District 3 posted a video of the pups on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Crews said they responded to a structure fire in Central Point that displaced a family. While fighting the fire, crews also found a new litter of puppies.

Firefighters were able to save all nine puppies and their mother from the burning building.

Five of the puppies suffered minor burns but all are in good spirits and are expected to make a full recovery, according to Jackson County Fire District 3.

The four other puppies and mother dog are in foster care. After the puppies are 8 weeks old in about a month, they will likely be put up for adoption. 

